ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s Agency Shares Update On Arno’s Health And Future Schedules

ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s agency has shared an update regarding member Arno’s recent absence from the group’s scheduled activities.

Arno has been taking part in ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s performance-related schedules on a limited basis after sustaining a fracture from a fall on the stairs. While he continued to attend other scheduled activities—including music shows to greet fans—he was absent from the group’s radio appearance and music show schedules on January 21.

On January 22, WAKEONE released an official statement explaining that Arno experienced sudden and severe swelling in his eyes and was diagnosed with an acute allergic reaction, which led to his absence from the group’s scheduled activities the day before.

The agency also stated that any further changes to Arno’s participation in upcoming activities will be announced through the ALPHA DRIVE ONE Plus Chat schedule calendar.

Read the agency’s full official statement below:

Hello, this is WAKEONE. We would like to inform you regarding member Arno’s participation in ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s group schedules. During a scheduled activity on January 21 (Wednesday), Arno experienced severe swelling in his eyes and visited a hospital. Following a medical examination, he was diagnosed with an acute allergic reaction. Due to this condition, Arno was unable to participate in the ‘Show Champion’ and ‘IDOL RADIO Season 4’ schedules on January 21 (Wednesday). We sincerely apologize for not being able to notify the fans in advance about his absence, as his health condition worsened unexpectedly. Currently, Arno is prioritizing rest and recovery, and we will do our utmost to provide full support so that the artist can recover as quickly as possible. If there are circumstances that require him to be absent from any official schedules, further updates will be provided through the ‘ALPHA DRIVE ONE Plus Chat’ schedule calendar. We sincerely thank all the fans for their concern and support for Arno, and we will do our best to support his recovery so that he can return to the fans in good health. Thank you.

Wishing Arno the speediest of recoveries!