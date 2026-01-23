Watch: SM's Trainee Team SMTR25 Announces 'Reply High School' Premiere Date With New Performance Teaser

SM Entertainment’s trainee team SMTR25 is gearing up for their new reality show “Reply High School“!

“Reply High School” is a time-slip growth variety show that will feature 15 participants including some members of SMTR25 along with previously unrevealed trainees. They will enter a school in search of the answer to their debut, placed in classes themed around the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Through lessons and daily life, they will experience the emotions and culture of each era as they move forward on a journey toward the day when their future dreams come true.

On January 23, “Reply High School” unveiled a group performance teaser featuring a cover of “Into the New World.”

“Reply High School” also released a new poster, highlighting who will be placed in each class themed around the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s.

Nicholas, Kassho, Justin, Hyunjun, and Woolin will be in the ’90s Class, Hanbi, Songha, Kachin, Sadaharu, and Tata will be in the ’00s Class, and Daniel, Haruta, Hanmin, Charlie, and Jaewon will be in the ’10s Class.

“Reply High School” will premiere on February 13 at 8:20 p.m. KST. Are you excited for this new reality show? Stay tuned for updates!

