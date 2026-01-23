BTS Breaks Personal Record With Over 4 Million Stock Pre-Orders For Upcoming Album “ARIRANG”

BTS’s upcoming album is already shaping up to be their biggest release yet!

According to album distributor YG PLUS, BTS’s upcoming fifth full-length album “ARIRANG” recorded 4.06 million stock pre-orders as of January 22—just one week after pre-orders opened on January 16.

The number of stock pre-orders is the amount of album stock that is produced prior to an album’s release. The figure is the estimated demand calculated using various factors, including how many albums were pre-ordered by fans.

This marks the highest pre-order figure in the group’s career, surpassing their previous record set by their fourth full-length album “MAP OF THE SOUL : 7.” Back in 2020, the album logged 3.42 million pre-orders within its first week and eventually went on to sell over 5 million copies, according to Circle Chart.

With nearly two months remaining until its release, attention is now focused on what new milestone “ARIRANG” may reach by the end of the pre-order period.

Meanwhile, “ARIRANG” marks BTS’s first full-group album in approximately three years and nine months and is scheduled for release on March 20 at 1 p.m. KST.

