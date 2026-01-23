Watch: Chae Jong Hyeop Reunites With Lee Sung Kyung Who Doesn't Remember Him In 'In Your Radiant Season' Teaser

MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “In Your Radiant Season” has unveiled its first teaser video!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

The teaser video opens with Sunwoo Chan pulling his hood low and hiding his face. In a series of fragmentary, cross-cut scenes that play like his memory has been severed, Chan suffers, unable to recall what happened seven years ago. The mismatched, distorted images—like a malfunctioning memory circuit—hint at the aftermath of the accident he experienced.

At the scene of Chan’s accident, flames shoot up along with an explosion that tears through the silence, and Ha Ran’s confession—“Chan, I love you”—that follows drives the tension to its peak. As Chan is losing consciousness, he opens his eyes as if responding to Ha Ran’s voice, reaching a pivotal moment.

Toward the end of the clip, the two in the present reunite for the first time in seven years. Chan’s narration, “Seven years ago, in the deepest winter, she suddenly blew into my life like a spring breeze—and now she has appeared before me again,” along with Ha Ran’s line as she greets him, “Nice to meet you. I’m Song Ha Ran, the lead designer,” highlight the gap between two people standing on entirely different memories of the same event, further fueling curiosity about the truth behind the accident seven years ago.

Watch the full teaser below:

The production team stated, “This first teaser centers on Sun Woo Chan’s memories, which stopped after the accident seven years ago, and his unfamiliar reunion with Song Ha Ran,” adding, “Please watch to see what choice the two—who have lived through completely different memories and time around the same incident—will make.”

Source (1)