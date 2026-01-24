January Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Music
Jan 24, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from December 24, 2025 to January 24, 2026.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 7,409,314, marking an 8.81 percent increase in their score since December.

BLACKPINK jumped to second place with a brand reputation index of 6,213,487, marking a 76.65 percent rise in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong took third place with a brand reputation index of 5,231,902 for the month.

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa maintained her position at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,833,580, marking a 37.42 percent increase in her score since December.

Finally, IVE came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 4,647,200 for January.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  5. IVE
  6. ILLIT
  7. EXO
  8. SEVENTEEN
  9. Kim Yong Bin
  10. Lee Chan Won
  11. Cho Yong Pil
  12. aespa
  13. CORTIS
  14. Park Ji Hyeon
  15. HANRORO
  16. Jang Yoon Jung
  17. Park Seo Jin
  18. fromis_9
  19. Young Tak
  20. Son Tae Jin
  21. TWS
  22. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  23. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  24. Jeong Dong Won
  25. LE SSERAFIM
  26. Hearts2Hearts
  27. BIBI
  28. Red Velvet’s Joy
  29. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  30. 10CM

