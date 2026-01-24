January Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from December 24, 2025 to January 24, 2026.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 7,409,314, marking an 8.81 percent increase in their score since December.

BLACKPINK jumped to second place with a brand reputation index of 6,213,487, marking a 76.65 percent rise in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong took third place with a brand reputation index of 5,231,902 for the month.

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa maintained her position at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,833,580, marking a 37.42 percent increase in her score since December.

Finally, IVE came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 4,647,200 for January.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Hwasa in MAMAMOO’s film “MAMAMOO: My Con The Movie” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)