January Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from December 21, 2025 to January 21, 2026.

Trot singer Kim Yong Bin held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 3,068,526.

Stray Kids came in at a very close second with a brand reputation index of 3,012,140, marking a 3.53 percent increase in their score since December.

DAY6 maintained their position at third place with a brand reputation index of 2,790,473, while Park Ji Hyeon followed close behind in fourth with a score of 2,606,479.

Finally, Park Seo Jin rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,543,677, marking a 23.88 percent rise in his score since December.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!