January Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jan 25, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from December 21, 2025 to January 21, 2026.

Trot singer Kim Yong Bin held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 3,068,526.

Stray Kids came in at a very close second with a brand reputation index of 3,012,140, marking a 3.53 percent increase in their score since December.

DAY6 maintained their position at third place with a brand reputation index of 2,790,473, while Park Ji Hyeon followed close behind in fourth with a score of 2,606,479.

Finally, Park Seo Jin rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,543,677, marking a 23.88 percent rise in his score since December.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Kim Yong Bin
  2. Stray Kids
  3. DAY6
  4. Park Ji Hyeon
  5. Park Seo Jin
  6. ENHYPEN
  7. BABYMONSTER
  8. BOYNEXTDOOR
  9. KiiiKiii
  10. BIBI
  11. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  12. Hearts2Hearts
  13. TWS
  14. Ahn Sung Hoon
  15. HANRORO
  16. EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
  17. Son Tae Jin
  18. Lee Mujin
  19. RIIZE
  20. KATSEYE
  21. Rowoon
  22. Car, the Garden
  23. BTOB’s Changsub
  24. Kim Hee Jae
  25. CORTIS
  26. WJSN’s Dayoung
  27. Choi Yu Ree
  28. Jung Seung Hwan
  29. izna
  30. Jin Hae Seong
