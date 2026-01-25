Watch: Park Ki Woong And Jin Se Yeon Find Love Amidst Their Families' Squabble In 'Recipe For Love' Teaser

KBS2’s “Recipe for Love” is gearing up to be a chaotic romance story!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

The latest teaser shows the fierce fight between Gong Jeong Han’s (Kim Seung Soo) and Yang Dong Ik’s (Kim Hyung Mook) families. Cha Se Ri (So Yi Hyun) and Han Seong Mi (Yoo Ho Jung) add to the tension by joining the fight and expressing their disdain for each other.

The bad blood between the two families go back to the families’ elders Yang Sun Chool (Joo Jin Mo) and Na Sun Hae (Kim Mi Sook). The absurd question, “Did the Korean medicine clinic grandpa’s wife and the pharmacist grandma’s husband run away together after falling in love or something?” seems to pinpoint the origin of the two families’ feud.

Eventually, Yang Hyun Bin (Park Ki Woong) and Gong Joo Ah (Jin Se Yeon), who were each other’s first loves, unexpectedly reunite, raising curiosity for their fates as their families continue to be embroiled in fighting.

Watch the teaser below!

“Recipe for Love” will premiere on January 31 at 8 p.m. KST following the conclusion of “Our Golden Days.”

