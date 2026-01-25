Lee Sung Kyung And Chae Jong Hyeop Dish On Their Chemistry, Personalities, And Atmosphere On Set Of 'In Your Radiant Season'

Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop look stunning for Esquire!

Ahead of the premiere of their upcoming MBC Friday-Saturday drama “In Your Radiant Season,” Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop joined Esquire for an interview.

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

Chae Jong Hyeop shared, “I was charmed by the power of the drama’s title and metaphor. The logline, ‘What season of life am I passing through right now?’ felt like it was asking a question about my own life.” Lee Sung Kyung added, “Rather than just a simple story about love, it’s a drama that carefully builds from the bottom up why these two people must meet each other. It’s a project that satisfied my need for something that is drama-like.”

Regarding their characters, Lee Sung Kyung shared, “My role Ha Ran is a figure who has put up an extremely solid protective barrier in order to defend herself. To others, that may seem pitiful, but to Ha Ran, it was a method of survival. Chan is the person who saw Ha Ran beyond that protective barrier, and he tries to pull her out from there.” Chae Jong Hyeop continued, “Chan has issues with his memories, and the process of the clues tied to those memories being revealed is a core narrative of the drama. Chan has wounds, but he is a person who acts brightly so as to not reveal that pain.”

Lee Sung Kyung elaborated, “I’m an ENFJ (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator), with an extroverted personality, so it is a perfect fit with actor Chae Jong Hyeop’s INFJ personality. I heard the interpretation that ENFJs keeps bothering INFJs, and INFJs gets annoyed but don’t hate it so they put up with it.” Chae Jong Hyeop added, “Lee Sung Kyung noona has incredibly healthy energy. The moment she appears, the set atmosphere becomes lively. Even when we had a difficult time physically, we were able to film while smiling thanks to her energy.”

The full interview is available through the February issue of Esquire. “In Your Radiant Season” is set to premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Source (1) (2)