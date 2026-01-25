Watch: ALPHA DRIVE ONE Takes 4th Win For 'FREAK ALARM' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By EXO, ENHYPEN, And More

ALPHA DRIVE ONE has won a fourth music show trophy for their debut track “FREAK ALARM”!

On the January 25 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning,” LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI” (featuring BTS’s j-hope), and ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s “FREAK ALARM.” ALPHA DRIVE ONE ultimately took the win with a total of 5,023 points.

Congratulations to ALPHA DRIVE ONE! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included EXO, ENHYPEN, ONEUS, TNX, Chuu, H1-KEY, idntt, SAY MY NAME, LNGSHOT, XG, AxMxP, dodree, LA POEM, ONE OR EIGHT, and Catch The Young.

