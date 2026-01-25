'Can This Love Be Translated?' And Go Youn Jung Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

Netflix’s “Can This Love Be Translated?” dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, “Can This Love Be Translated?” shot to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Can This Love Be Translated?” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its stars also swept the top two spots on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where Go Youn Jung and Kim Seon Ho took No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

The next spots on both lists went to Disney+’s “Made in Korea,” which maintained its position at No. 2 on the drama list. Meanwhile, stars Hyun Bin and Jung Woo Sung made the actor list at No. 3 and No. 8 respectively.

SBS’s new fantasy romance “No Tail to Tell” debuted at No. 3 on the drama list this week, while leading lady Kim Hye Yoon entered the actor list at No. 4.

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” rose to No. 4 on the drama list, with star Ji Sung taking No. 7 on the actor list.

tvN’s new comedy “Undercover Miss Hong” debuted at No. 5 on this week’s drama list, and star Park Shin Hye also entered the actor list at No. 5.

tvN’s “Spring Fever” took No. 6 on the drama list, with leads Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin ranking No. 6 and No. 9 respectively on the actor list.

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” came in at No. 7 on the drama list, and leading lady Nam Ji Hyun made the actor list at No. 10.

Finally, Channel A’s new rom-com “Positively Yours” debuted at No. 9 on the drama list this week.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Netflix “Can This Love Be Translated?” Disney+ “Made in Korea” SBS “No Tail to Tell” MBC “The Judge Returns” tvN “Undercover Miss Hong” tvN “Spring Fever” KBS2 “To My Beloved Thief” JTBC “Love Me” Channel A “Positively Yours” KBS2 “Our Golden Days”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Go Youn Jung (“Can This Love Be Translated?”) Kim Seon Ho (“Can This Love Be Translated?”) Hyun Bin (“Made in Korea”) Kim Hye Yoon (“No Tail to Tell”) Park Shin Hye (“Undercover Miss Hong”) Ahn Bo Hyun (“Spring Fever”) Ji Sung (“The Judge Returns”) Jung Woo Sung (“Made in Korea”) Lee Joo Bin (“Spring Fever”) Nam Ji Hyun (“To My Beloved Thief”)

