ENHYPEN's 'THE SIN : VANISH' Debuts At No. 2 On Billboard 200 As Best-Selling Album Of Week In U.S.

ENHYPEN’s “THE SIN : VANISH” is now tied for its highest-ranking album to date on the Billboard 200!

On January 25 local time, Billboard announced that ENHYPEN’s new mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” had debuted at No. 2 on its Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

“THE SIN : VANISH” also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Notably, “THE SIN : VANISH” achieved ENHYPEN’s biggest streaming week yet in the United States this week. According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “THE SIN : VANISH” earned a total of 122,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on January 22. The album’s total score consisted of 113,000 traditional album sales and 9,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which translates to 9.51 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

“THE SIN : VANISH” is ENHYPEN’s second album to reach No. 2 on the Billboard 200, following their 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD,” and their sixth consecutive top 10 entry.

The mini album is also ENHYPEN’s ninth entry on the chart overall, following “BORDER : CARNIVAL” (which peaked at No. 18), “DIMENSION : DILEMMA” (No. 11), “DIMENSION : ANSWER” (No. 13), “MANIFESTO : DAY 1” (No. 6), “DARK BLOOD” (No. 4), “ORANGE BLOOD” (No. 4), “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” (No. 2), and “DESIRE : UNLEASH” (No. 3).

Congratulations to ENHYPEN!

