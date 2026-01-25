January Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,730 idols, using big data collected from December 22, 2025 to January 22, 2026.

BTS’s Jimin continued his reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 8,780,962, marking a 26.20 percent increase in his score since December. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “MUSE,” and “Who,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “romantic,” “long-running,” and “return.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.86 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie jumped to second place with a brand reputation index of 8,012,724, marking a 52.44 percent rise in her score since last month.

IVE’s Jang Won Young held onto her spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 7,665,688, marking a 25.83 percent increase in her score since December.

BTS’s Jungkook came in at a very close fourth with a brand reputation index of 7,655,123, marking a 19.58 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, BTS’s V rounded out the top five after seeing a staggering 157.08 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 6,757,299 for January.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

