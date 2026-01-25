January Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Jan 25, 2026
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,730 idols, using big data collected from December 22, 2025 to January 22, 2026.

BTS’s Jimin continued his reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 8,780,962, marking a 26.20 percent increase in his score since December. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “MUSE,” and “Who,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “romantic,” “long-running,” and “return.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.86 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie jumped to second place with a brand reputation index of 8,012,724, marking a 52.44 percent rise in her score since last month.

IVE’s Jang Won Young held onto her spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 7,665,688, marking a 25.83 percent increase in her score since December.

BTS’s Jungkook came in at a very close fourth with a brand reputation index of 7,655,123, marking a 19.58 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, BTS’s V rounded out the top five after seeing a staggering 157.08 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 6,757,299 for January.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  3. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  4. BTS’s Jungkook
  5. BTS’s V
  6. BTS’s Jin
  7. aespa’s Winter
  8. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  9. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  10. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  11. aespa’s Karina
  12. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  13. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  14. BTS’s j-hope
  15. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  16. Red Velvet’s Irene
  17. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  18. EXO’s Baekhyun
  19. Red Velvet’s Joy
  20. Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung
  21. IVE’s Rei
  22. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  23. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  24. TWICE’s Nayeon
  25. Red Velvet’s Wendy
  26. TWICE’s Momo
  27. SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi
  28. TWICE’s Sana
  29. IVE’s Gaeul
  30. BTS’ Suga

