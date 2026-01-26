NCT's Jeno And Jaemin Announce Unit Debut As NCT JNJM

NCT’s Jeno and Jaemin will be debuting in the new unit NCT JNJM!

On January 26, SM Entertainment unveiled a new teaser poster along with the announcement that NCT JNJM will debut on February 23 with their first mini album “BOTH SIDES.” The mini album will consist of six songs along with the title track of the same name.

Centered around the keyword of “duality,” “BOTH SIDES” will capture the individual charms of Jeno and Jaemin as well as moments where they blend seamlessly together to create perfect balance. Their unit will showcase synergy in which their differences become their strength. Having worked together for 10 years through NCT and NCT DREAM, Jeno and Jaemin are already raising anticipation for their teamwork with their performance, energy, and broad musical spectrum.

Recently, Jeno and Jaemin showcased their chemistry by starring in the short-form drama “WIND UP,” garnering over 5 million total views five days after its release.

