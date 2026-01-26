Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, And Jang Gyuri Confirmed For New Music Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “Four Hands” (literal title) has confirmed its main cast members!

“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama will depict the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

First, Song Kang transforms into piano prodigy Kang Bi Oh, a perfectionist with classy looks who never misses out on the spot when it comes to both grades and piano skill. Along with his innate talent, he also has the diligence to never slack off in practice, and he was being hailed as a rising star who would sweep the world’s three major competitions—until he comes face-to-face with a rival who upends his musical life in an instant.

Lee Jun Young takes on the role of Kang Bi Oh’s rival and piano genius Choi Jeong Yo. Choi Jeong Yo is a character who, because of his harsh upbringing, has lived while turning away from his own talent. When Choi Jeong Yo suddenly appears at Korea Arts High School, a place said to be filled only with geniuses, he happens to run into the piano prodigy who greatly influenced him and is swept up in a strange, lingering emotion tied to his musical talent.

Jang Gyuri plays Hong Jae In, a viola major with exceptionally sensitive hearing. Gifted with outstanding musical instincts that let her capture a beautiful melody in an instant, Hong Jae In is searching for music that truly satisfies her ears—but it isn’t easy. As a result, she becomes Kang Bi Oh’s close friend, cheering him on and treasuring him, because his music has been the one thing to satisfy her hearing since childhood.

“Four Hands” is set to premiere in the second half of 2026. Stay tuned!

