Ryeoun Holds The Fate Of Sung Dong Il, Geum Sae Rok, And More In New Drama “Bloody Flower” Posters

Disney+’s upcoming mystery thriller “Bloody Flower” has unveiled new character posters!

“Bloody Flower” follows serial killer Lee Woo Gyeom (Ryeoun), who possesses the ability to cure all incurable diseases, and the people entangled with him, whose beliefs about law, justice, and ethics are shaken by his existence.

The posters show the emotions and gazes of characters standing at different crossroads, all surrounding the serial killer Lee Woo Gyeom.

Lee Woo Gyeom stares at someone with a meaningful look, resting his chin on his hand.

Park Han Joon (Sung Dong Il), a lawyer who must protect the murderer, hints at a heavy moment of decision with his deep gaze.

Prosecutor Cha Yi Yeon (Geum Sae Rok), who must win at all costs to prove her skills, shows her determination with steady eyes and a firm stance, signaling she will see the case through to the end.

Journalist Jo Woo Chul (Shin Seung Hwan), who is tracking Lee Woo Gyeom, adds tension with a sharp gaze, looking ready to uncover the darkness behind the case.

Meanwhile, ally Yoon Min Kyung (Jeong So Ri), who uncovers corruption in the investigation, deepens the mystery with an unreadable expression.

The posters, featuring five people at critical crossroads, tease the choices they will ultimately make.

“Bloody Flower” is set to air its first two episodes on February 4 and will release two new episodes each week thereafter.

