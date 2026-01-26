Apink Announces Stops For 2026 Tour 'The Origin : APINK' In Asia

Apink will be greeting fans across Asia!

On January 26, Apink announced their 8th concert tour “The Origin : APINK” in Asia. After kick-starting their tour from February 21 to 22 in Seoul, Apink will visit Taipei, Macau, Singapore, and Kaohsiung. The poster further teases “And more,” promising more stops to come.

Check out the tour schedule below!

Are you excited for Apink’s tour? Stay tuned for updates, and check out more upcoming tours in 2026 through Soompi’s K-Pop Tour Masterlist here!

While waiting, watch Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji in “Pump Up the Healthy Love” on Viki:

