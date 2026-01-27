2026 D Awards Announces Presenter Lineup

The star-studded lineup of presenters for the 2026 D Awards has been unveiled!

On January 27, the organizers announced 21 presenters who will take the stage at the ceremony. The lineup spans drama, variety shows, musicals, sports, and digital creators, spotlighting figures who stood out across their respective fields over the past year.

The lineup includes actors Ahn Eun Jin of “Dynamite Kiss,” Jeon Yeo Been of “Ms. Incognito,” Ahn Hyo Seop of “KPop Demon Hunters,” Lee Joo Ahn of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” and Im Soo Hyang, who appeared on the variety show “Run to Live 2.” Bae In Hyuk and Park Seo Ham, stars of the upcoming drama “Our Universe,” which premieres February 4, will also appear. Joining them are Choi Jin Hyuk, Oh Yeon Seo, Hong Jong Hyun, and Dasom, the leads of “Positively Yours.”

Gold medalist handball player Kim On A and tennis player Song Ah, key figures behind the sports variety show “Baseball Queen,” have also confirmed their participation.

Broadcasters and creators including Lee Soo Ji, YouTube duo Kim Hae Jun and Na Bo Ram, and Kangnam and Mimiminu will take part as presenters. Musical actors Moon Yoo Kang and Park Ji Yeon will also participate. Yoo Jae Pil, who will host the red carpet event for the second consecutive year, will also meet K-pop fans as a presenter at the ceremony.

The 2nd D Awards will take place on February 11. Check out the artist line up here!

