'Spring Fever' Sees Ratings Rise + 'IDOL I' Also Enjoys Boost Ahead Of Finale

The Monday-Tuesday dramas continue to garner steady viewership!

According to Nielsen Korea, the January 26 broadcast of Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin’s “Spring Fever” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.1 percent, marking a 0.2 percent increase from the previous episode’s record.

Sooyoung and Kim Jae Yeong’s “IDOL I” achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.4 percent for the second to last episode, seeing a boost of 0.8 percent from the previous episode’s score ahead of the finale.

