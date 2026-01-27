Chae Jong Hyeop Brings Spring To Lee Sung Kyung's Life In New Poster For 'In Your Radiant Season'

MBC’s upcoming drama “In Your Radiant Season” has unveiled a romantic new poster!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

On January 27, “In Your Radiant Season” revealed the second poster featuring Song Ha Ran and Sunwoo Chan sitting side by side in front of a window with lush trees and spring flowers in bloom. Song Ha Ran is enjoying time to herself quietly. Although it’s spring outside the window, Ha Ran’s expression conveys that she is still stuck in the winter of her heart.

Meanwhile, Sunwoo Chan gazes at Ha Ran with great warmth. The copy, “Let’s get along well—like we’re on a spring picnic, excitingly,” expresses Chan’s greeting toward Ha Ran as he slowly leads Ha Ran from her cold winter to spring.

The production team shared, “The second poster captures time at the cafe ‘Shim,’ which becomes an important turning point of the two character’s relationship and a place of comfort for Song Ha Ran and Sunwoo Chan. The props including the potted geranium between them will act as important channels for expressing the emotional changes in the figures,” asking viewers to tune in to see if the two will be able to welcome spring together.

“In Your Radiant Season” is set to premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

