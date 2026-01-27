Lee Ki Taek Transforms Into A Theater Actor Who Chooses Freedom Over Fame In New Drama “The Practical Guide To Love”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Practical Guide to Love” has unveiled new stills of Lee Ki Taek in character!

“The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a woman who decides to pursue love and dives into the world of blind dates. As she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey toward discovering what true love really means.

Lee Ki Taek plays Shin Ji Su, a younger man with a free-spirited nature and flexible energy. Shin Ji Su is a theater actor and professional part-timer, known for his well-proportioned appearance and distinct charm.

He performs on stage during show seasons and takes on various part-time jobs in the off-season, living life on his own terms. Choosing a free, everyday life over fame reflects his personality. Although he receives casting offers that recognize his potential as an actor, he turns them all down, unwilling to give up his freedom.

However, an event shakes up Shin Ji Su’s everyday life. By chance, he meets Lee Ui Yeong on a blind date and feels an unexpected, intense attraction. Shin Ji Su, who has always valued a life free from constraints, begins to face emotions that challenge the beliefs he has stubbornly held. It remains to be seen what choice Shin Ji Su will make between freedom and his feelings.

In the stills, Shin Ji Su grabs attention with his charisma. From casually glancing across a café corner, to leaning on a table with a curious look in his eyes, to focusing intently on someone while dressed comfortably, his naturally changing expressions tease at the multiple layers of his character. Even a friend’s recommendation of Shin Ji Su as a blind date in a KakaoTalk chat highlights his distinctive personality and charm.

“The Practical Guide to Love” premieres on February 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST. Check out the drama’s latest teaser here!

