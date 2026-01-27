KISS OF LIFE Announces Stops For 2026 Fan Meeting Tour 'DEJA VU' In Asia

KISS OF LIFE is going on tour!

On January 27, KISS OF LIFE unveiled the dates for their 2026 Asia fan meeting tour “DEJA VU.” After holding their fan meeting in Seoul from March 28 to 29, KISS OF LIFE will visit Bangkok on June 6, Taipei on June 13, and Tokyo on June 27.

Are you excited for KISS OF LIFE’s fan meeting tour in Asia? Stay tuned for updates, and check out more upcoming K-pop concerts in your area through our masterlist here!

Currently KISS OF LIFE is gearing up for their comeback—check out teasers here!

Source (1)