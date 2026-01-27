Cha Eun Woo's Agency Issues New Statement Regarding Tax Evasion Allegations

On January 27, Fantagio, the agency of Cha Eun Woo—who is facing allegations of tax evasion—released the following statement:

Hello, this is Fantagio.

We sincerely apologize for causing concern to many people due to various recent situations involving our company and our artist Cha Eun Woo.

We feel a heavy sense of responsibility for the controversy that has arisen in connection with our company and our artist.

The matter currently being raised is at the stage where the facts are being verified in accordance with the procedures of the tax authorities, and both the agency and the artist are cooperating fully with the investigation to the extent necessary for each party. If and when legal and administrative determinations become clear going forward, we will responsibly carry out any necessary measures in accordance with the results.

However, we earnestly ask that people refrain from indiscriminate speculation, the spread of unverified information, and excessive interpretation regarding certain claims and suspicions being raised in some quarters.

In light of this incident, we will once again review our artist management system and supplement and strengthen any necessary systems, doing our utmost to ensure that similar controversies do not recur in the future.

Thank you.