Hanteo Music Awards 2025 Announces First Lineup

This year’s Hanteo Music Awards (HMA) is gearing up to be a star-studded event!

On January 27, Hanteo Music Awards 2025 announced its first lineup consisting of Kyuhyun, Kim Hee Jae, LUCY, Park Ji Hyeon, Son Tae Jin, ARTMS, ATEEZ, Lee Chan Won, Hearts2Hearts, and Hwang Karam.

The event organizers shared, “In keeping with the holiday spirit, we are preparing a special program that the whole family can enjoy together. Audiences will be able to meet a wide range of K-pop artists across different generations and genres.”

Hanteo Music Awards 2025 will take place on February 15 at the KSPO Dome. Stay tuned for updates on the lineup!

Source (1)