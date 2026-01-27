Uhm Jung Hwa Returns As Charismatic Action Heroine As “Okay! Madam 2” Wraps Filming

The upcoming action comedy film “Okay! Madam 2” has officially wrapped filming—and shared its first glimpse!

A sequel to the 2020 hit movie “Okay! Madam,” the new film follows the same family who once stopped an airplane hijacking. This time, they’re invited aboard a luxurious cruise ship, only to find themselves caught up in yet another unexpected incident.

Filming began in October 2025 and concluded after about two months in late December. Uhm Jung Hwa, Park Sung Woong, Lee Sang Yoon, and Bae Jung Nam return to reprise their roles from the first installment, while Ryeoun, Park Jin Joo, and Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung join the cast, bringing fresh energy to the sequel.

Uhm Jung Hwa once again anchors the series. Sharing her thoughts on the production, she said, “The filming wasn’t easy physically, but thanks to the professionalism of the staff, we were able to capture many satisfying scenes. I’m excited because I think audiences will truly be able to laugh and enjoy themselves in theaters.”

Director Lee Cheol Ha also commented, “It was a meaningful experience to continue the ‘Okay! Madam’ series. Every actor brought incredible ideas and energy, and I’ll do my best until the very end to deliver an entertaining film.”

Along with the wrap-up announcement, the production released two new stills showcasing Uhm Jung Hwa reprising her role as the lovable Lee Mi Young—transforming from an ordinary housewife setting off on a cruise into a charismatic action heroine.

“Okay! Madam 2” is currently in post-production and is slated for release in summer 2026. Stay tuned!

