SEVENTEEN's DxS (DK x Seungkwan) Debuts On Billboard 200

SEVENTEEN’s new unit DxS has debuted on the Billboard 200!

On January 27 local time, Billboard announced that DxS—a new unit consisting of DK x Seungkwan—had made their debut on its Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. For the week ending on January 31, the duo’s unit debut mini album “Serenade” entered the Billboard 200 at No. 195.

“Serenade” also debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s World Albums chart, in addition to sweeping the No. 6 spot on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart—meaning it was the sixth best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, DK and Seungkwan debuted at No. 7 and No. 8 respectively on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart this week.

Congratulations to DK and Seungkwan!

