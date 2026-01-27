NMIXX Enters Top 40 Of Billboard's Pop Radio Airplay Chart For 1st Time With 'Blue Valentine'

Over three months after its release, NMIXX has just achieved an exciting first on U.S. radio with their hit song “Blue Valentine”!

On January 27 local time, Billboard revealed that NMIXX had scored their first-ever entry on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States.

For the week ending on January 31, “Blue Valentine” debuted on the Pop Airplay chart at No. 38, making it NMIXX’s first song ever to enter the chart.

Congratulations to NMIXX!