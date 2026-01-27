January Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from December 28, 2025 to January 28, 2026.
Park Jeong Min held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 3,250,933 for January.
Lee Je Hoon took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,095,352, while Go Youn Jung ranked third with score of 2,811,065.
Park Seo Joon came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,665,394, and Han Hye Jin rounded out the top five with a score of 2,353,796.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Park Jeong Min
- Lee Je Hoon
- Go Youn Jung
- Park Seo Joon
- Han Hye Jin
- Kim Young Dae
- Lee Junho
- Won Ji An
- Mun Ka Young
- Kim Se Jeong
- Choo Young Woo
- Kim Go Eun
- Shin Sia
- Lee Jung Jae
- Byeon Woo Seok
- Kim Hye Yoon
- Kim Sun Young
- Lim Ji Yeon
- Jang Ki Yong
- Lee Jong Suk
- Seo Kang Jun
- Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
- Ji Sung
- Jung Kyung Ho
- Seo Hyun Jin
- Jeon Do Yeon
- Choi Woo Shik
- Yoon Kye Sang
- Yoon Shi Yoon
- Ahn Eun Jin
Source (1)