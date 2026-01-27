January Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Jan 27, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from December 28, 2025 to January 28, 2026.

Park Jeong Min held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 3,250,933 for January.

Lee Je Hoon took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,095,352, while Go Youn Jung ranked third with score of 2,811,065.

Park Seo Joon came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,665,394, and Han Hye Jin rounded out the top five with a score of 2,353,796.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Park Jeong Min
  2. Lee Je Hoon
  3. Go Youn Jung
  4. Park Seo Joon
  5. Han Hye Jin
  6. Kim Young Dae
  7. Lee Junho
  8. Won Ji An
  9. Mun Ka Young
  10. Kim Se Jeong
  11. Choo Young Woo
  12. Kim Go Eun
  13. Shin Sia
  14. Lee Jung Jae
  15. Byeon Woo Seok
  16. Kim Hye Yoon
  17. Kim Sun Young
  18. Lim Ji Yeon
  19. Jang Ki Yong
  20. Lee Jong Suk
  21. Seo Kang Jun
  22. Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
  23. Ji Sung
  24. Jung Kyung Ho
  25. Seo Hyun Jin
  26. Jeon Do Yeon
  27. Choi Woo Shik
  28. Yoon Kye Sang
  29. Yoon Shi Yoon
  30. Ahn Eun Jin

Watch Park Jeong Min in his hit film “Harbin” on Viki below:

And check out Lee Je Hoon’s recent drama “Taxi Driver 3” below!

Source (1)

