January Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from December 28, 2025 to January 28, 2026.

Park Jeong Min held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 3,250,933 for January.

Lee Je Hoon took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,095,352, while Go Youn Jung ranked third with score of 2,811,065.

Park Seo Joon came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,665,394, and Han Hye Jin rounded out the top five with a score of 2,353,796.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Park Jeong Min in his hit film “Harbin” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Lee Je Hoon’s recent drama “Taxi Driver 3” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)