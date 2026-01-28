Lee Jun Hyuk Confirmed For New Occult Drama

Lee Jun Hyuk will star in the upcoming SBS drama “Awakening” (literal translation)!

On January 28, it was confirmed that Lee Jun Hyuk, who was previously in talks alongside Ryu Da In, will star in the drama.

“Awakening” is an occult exorcism series set in the heart of entrance exam hell, a world driven by jealousy and desire. The story centers on students who, in their pursuit of better grades, are lured by stimulants and awaken frightening abilities. They begin to hear the voices of the dead and watch as their friends die one by one. As exam hell becomes a playground for evil spirits, an exorcist priest risks his soul to save the children.

Lee Jun Hyuk plays Antonio, a new guiding priest assigned to Seongryeong High School. He stirs curiosity and unease among students but is actually an exorcist priest ordained by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Beneath his distant exterior, Antonio has delicate, sharp instincts and a warm sense of empathy. He is a seeker who has faced horrific situations alone, endured deep pain and loneliness, and repeatedly triumphed over evil spirits.

Sent to Seongryeong High School to investigate demonic forces, Antonio encounters a series of strange incidents. He is willing to risk everything to track down the person who has pushed the students into a deadly race.

Through this project, Lee Jun Hyuk will take on his first role in the occult genre. In “Awakening,” he transforms into an exorcist priest, marking a sharp shift from his previous roles and raising anticipation for a new side of his acting.

“Awakening” is scheduled to premiere in 2027. Stay tuned for more updates!

