Ahn Eun Jin Joins Seo Kang Jun In Talks For New Romance Drama

Ahn Eun Jin may be teaming up with Seo Kang Jun in the upcoming drama “Another Love But You” (literal translation)!

On January 28, MyDaily reported that Ahn Eun Jin had been cast in “Another Love But You.”

In response, her agency UAA stated that she has been offered a role in the new drama and is currently reviewing the offer.

“Another Love But You” tells the story of longtime lovers on the verge of marriage. It follows the established partners and the new romantic interests who appear in their lives in a tale that is a little crazy but ultimately about loving and continuing to live.

Ahn Eun Jin will play Lee Mi Do, a film director who shines most on set. Even with a bare face and a worn-out T-shirt, her well-proportioned figure is impossible to hide. When she frowns and raises her voice, her charisma explodes, with even a hint of sensuality added. Though she has a boyfriend, she becomes confused after encountering a new subject to her emotion.

Earlier in November, Seo Kang Jun’s agency said he was considering the role of Nam Goong Ho, an office worker shaken by his girlfriend’s wavering heart.

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest” below:

Watch Now

And watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School”:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)