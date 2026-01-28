Ha Jun And Park Ji Hyun Make Special Appearances As Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui’s Only Family In “Our Universe”

Ha Jun and Park Ji Hyun will be making special appearances on tvN’s upcoming drama “Our Universe”!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Sun Woo Jin (Ha Jun) and Woo Hyun Joo (Park Ji Hyun) are the parents of Sun Woo Joo. Sun Woo Jin is the older brother of Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk), and Woo Hyun Joo is the older sister of Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui). The two, who are the only family members of Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin, face an unexpected accident one day.

The newly released stills show a tense meeting between Sun Tae Hyung, Woo Hyun Jin, Sun Woo Jin, and Woo Hyun Joo. In a previous teaser, after Woo Hyun Jin asks why Sun Tae Hyung came to her family event following their disastrous first meeting, Sun Tae Hyung greets Sun Woo Jin with, “Long time no see, older brother.” Sun Woo Jin freezes, unable to hide his shock at his brother’s sudden appearance. Then, Tae Hyung’s sarcastic remark, “So, should I start calling you in-laws now?” draws a glare from Woo Hyun Jin, adding to the intrigue around their story.

Bae In Hyuk spoke about working with Ha Jun, saying, “It was an honor to act and share chemistry with senior Ha Jun. He is always kind and sweet, and it made me think it would be great to have an older brother like him.”

Roh Jeong Eui also said, “I’ve known actress Park Ji Hyun for a long time, but this is the first time we’ve acted together, so it felt strange. Since we are already very comfortable with each other, we were able to act more naturally, and the filming was fun.”

“Our Universe” premieres on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)