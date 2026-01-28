Nam Joo Hyuk In Talks To Star In New Drama By 'Weak Hero' Director

Nam Joo Hyuk may star in a new drama!

On January 28, a media outlet reported that Nam Joo Hyuk was offered a role in the next project by director Yoo Soo Min of the “Weak Hero” series and is currently reviewing the offer.

In response to the report, Nam Joo Hyuk’s agency stated, “He has been offered a role in ‘Code: Faust Game’ (literal title) and is positively reviewing it.”

“Code: Faust Game” is based on a Taiwanese drama. Using a mysterious app that grants wishes as its premise, the series deals with human desire and the price that comes with it. The original Taiwanese drama aired Season 1 in 2016 and Season 2 in 2019 and was met with positive reception.

Nam Joo Hyuk is currently gearing up for the Netflix drama “The East Palace” which is set to premiere in the third quarter of this year.

