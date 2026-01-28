EXO Announces Stops For 2026 Tour EXO PLANET #6 'EXhOrizon'

Get ready—EXO is going on their sixth tour!

On January 28, EXO announced stops for their new 2026 tour EXO PLANET #6 – “EXhOrizon,” which will kick off in Seoul from April 10 to 12 at the KSPO Dome. Following the Seoul stops, EXO will visit Ho Chi Minh City, Nagoya, Bangkok, Macau, Osaka, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Tokyo, Kaohsiung, and Singapore.

Check out the dates and venues through the schedule poster below!

Are you excited for EXO’s tour? Stay tuned for updates, and check out more upcoming K-pop concerts in your area through our masterlist here!

While waiting, watch EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo in “100 Days My Prince” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)