MBC Announces Cancellation Of “Music Core In Macau”

MBC’s “Music Core in Macau” has officially been canceled.

On January 28, MBC released an official statement announcing the decision, citing local circumstances and overall conditions. MBC also shared that it will consider moving forward with the concert again in the future if a more stable environment is established.

“Music Core in Macau” was originally scheduled to take place over two days on February 7 and 8. The event was set to be hosted by TWS’s Dohoon, Hearts2Hearts’ A-Na, and ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Gyu Vin and Zhang Hao.

The final lineup included ALPHA DRIVE ONE, ENHYPEN, KickFlip, STAYC, WayV, xikers, BOYNEXTDOOR, Hearts2Hearts, NCT’s Mark, NCT’s Ten, n.SSign, Xdinary Heroes, and ZEROBASEONE.

Below is MBC’s full official statement:

After comprehensively reviewing local circumstances and overall conditions, we have unfortunately decided to cancel ‘Music Core in Macau.’ We sincerely apologize to the fans and all related parties who were looking forward to ‘Music Core in Macau.’ Should a more stable environment be established in the future, we will review the possibility of moving forward with the concert once again. Thank you.

