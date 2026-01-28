Ju Ji Hoon In Talks To Make Special Appearance In Ha Jung Woo’s Upcoming Drama 

Ju Ji Hoon may be making a special appearance in best friend Ha Jung Woo’s new drama!

On January 28, News1 reported that Ju Ji Hoon will be making a special appearance in tvN’s upcoming drama “How to Be a Landlord in South Korea” (literal translation).

In response, Ju Ji Hoon’s agency Blitzway Entertainment stated, “Ju Ji Hoon is positively reviewing a special appearance in ‘How to Be a Landlord in South Korea.’”

“How to Be a Landlord in South Korea” is a thriller drama that follows a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

The drama stars Ha Jung Woo, Im Soo Jung, Kim Jun Han, Krystal, and Shim Eun Kyung, and is scheduled to air this spring as the follow-up to tvN’s currently airing drama “Undercover Miss Hong.”

Ju Ji Hoon and Ha Jung Woo are well-known for their close friendship. The two previously starred together in the “Along With the Gods” film series and “Ransomed.” Their real-life friendship also carried over into the travel variety show “Bros on Foot.”

Stay tuned for further updates on the drama!

In the meantime, watch Ju Ji Hoon and Ha Jung Woo in “Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds“:

Watch Now

And “Ransomed” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews