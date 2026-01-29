Kang Hoon, Kim Hye Joon, And Cha Woo Min Confirmed For New Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Favorite Employee” (literal title) has confirmed its main cast lineup!

On January 29, “My Favorite Employee” confirmed its main cast members including Kang Hoon, Kim Hye Joon, and Cha Woo Min.

Based on a webtoon, “My Favorite Employee” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum, who joins a company to meet her long-time bias, and the company’s boss Kang Ha Gi.

First, Kang Hoon takes on the role of Kang Ha Gi, the CEO of the fashion startup Apello. Kang Ha Gi is the epitome of someone who seems cold on the outside but is warm on the inside—an accomplished CEO who has successfully led Apello. He approaches work with a detailed and unsparing attitude, but his cool-headedness begins to waver because of a newly hired rookie employee.

Kim Hye Joon plays Nam Da Reum, the new Apello employee who has caught Kang Ha Gi’s attention. Nam Da Reum is an 11-year fan of Lee Chan, a member of an idol group, and joins Apello—turning down a major corporation—driven solely by her determination to see her bias. Just as she is about to achieve the dream of turning her passion into a career, she unexpectedly gets entangled with CEO Kang Ha Gi and faces difficulties in her very first experience of working life.

Cha Woo Min transforms into Lee Chan, Nam Da Reum’s eternal favorite idol. Having reinvented himself from idol to actor and then into an icon of the era, Lee Chan appears to have everything but lives with a loneliness no one knows about. As he expands his activities even to the point of becoming a director at the fashion startup Apello, he unexpectedly comes face-to-face with his own fan in a place he never anticipated.

In addition, ITZY’s Yuna was previously confirmed to star in the drama, playing a top actress.

“My Favorite Employee” is scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2026. Stay tuned!

