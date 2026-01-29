Han Ji Min Sends Love Signals In Poster For New Drama 'The Practical Guide To Love'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Practical Guide to Love” has released a new poster!

“The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a woman who decides to pursue love and dives into the world of blind dates. As she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey toward discovering what true love really means.

In the newly released “Wi-Fi” poster, Lee Ui Yeong is deep in thought as she stands on the brink of romance. The poster’s design, reminiscent of a Wi-Fi icon, hints at Lee Ui Yeong’s heart-fluttering excitement as she dreams of making a successful connection among a variety of men.

The fleeting encounters that pass by around Lee Ui Yeong also spark curiosity. The men, each making their presence felt with a different mood and vibe, foreshadow the colorful series of blind dates Lee Ui Yeong will go through, raising anticipation about how it will all turn out.

“The Practical Guide to Love” premieres on February 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

