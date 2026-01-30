Lee Sung Kyung, Chae Jong Hyeop, Lee Mi Sook, And Kang Suk Woo Navigate Love Across Generations In “In Your Radiant Season”

MBC’s upcoming drama “In Your Radiant Season” has offered a glimpse into the romantic dynamics that will unfold!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

Lee Sung Kyung plays Song Ha Ran, the head designer at South Korea’s top high-end fashion house, Nana Atelier. Ha Ran has built a strong wall around herself because of deep wounds from her past. She may seem cold and perfect, but underneath, she carries a layered fear of losing someone she loves.

Chae Jong Hyeop plays Sunwoo Chan, an animator at Can Animation Studio. Sunwoo Chan lights up those around him with his bright, positive energy, yet beneath it all, he carries painful memories he keeps to himself.

Seven years ago, the two were in the same place. Now, they meet again as a designer and an animator, working together on a project. As they grow closer, unexplained connections and hidden secrets start to surface, and they face each other’s different seasons through tangled memories. Can Ha Ran take Sunwoo Chan’s hand and step into a new spring? Their intertwined memories and emotions promise a romantic journey for viewers.

Meanwhile, Lee Mi Sook and Kang Suk Woo portray a late-blooming romance in the story. Lee Mi Sook plays Kim Nana, South Korea’s first-generation fashion designer and chief of Nana Atelier, while Kang Suk Woo portrays Park Man Jae, a barista who runs the quiet café Shim in a tucked-away alley. With her sharp judgment and keen insight, Kim Nana has led her organization and been the head of household, caring for the lives of her three granddaughters, but she is suddenly faced with unexpected news.

Because of this, Kim Nana decides to close one chapter of her life. She then reunites with her first love, Park Man Jae, uncovering long-buried feelings. The fast pace of Nana’s life, driven solely by success, slows down, and the warmth Man Jae offers in quiet moments awakens the emotions of a first love she had forgotten. Having lived through different times and choices, the two portray the love they thought had passed and the late-blooming second spring in life.

The production team said, “We wanted to show both the salvation romance of Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop as well as the late-blooming romance of Lee Mi Sook and Kang Suk Woo, in a single project, highlighting the many forms of love across generations. We hope viewers will pay attention to the temperature at which the love each character experiences in their own lives blooms as portrayed through the four actors’ nuanced performances.”

“In Your Radiant Season” is set to premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

