Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah Discuss The Bond And Secret Behind Their Characters’ Solidarity In “Honour”

ENA’s upcoming drama “Honour” has shared more insights into the past that bound its three lawyers, as well as the origins of their law firm!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young), Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae), and Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah) are longtime friends who have maintained their bond for over 20 years since their university days. Together, they established L&J, a law firm dedicated to advocating for female victims of crime. However, their partnership goes far beyond friendship or professional ambition. The name L&J reflects their mission to listen to victims’ stories and stand with them, embodying the belief Yoon Ra Young expresses in an earlier teaser: “We wanted to become the person we desperately needed back then.” This conviction raises deeper questions about where their shared goal originated—and what ultimately led the three women down the same path.

At the center of it all lies a shared past that carries far more weight than a simple narrative device. Though the details of the incident have yet to be revealed, it appears to be a closely guarded secret that tightly binds the three women together—and likely the catalyst behind the founding of L&J itself.

Lee Na Young described the emotional core connecting the three characters as “a sense of solidarity that goes beyond friendship—one rooted in sharing the same secret.” She explained that theirs is a relationship forged through survival and honor, one that endures even when fractured, because they protect one another at all costs. It is not simply longevity, but the shared burden they have carried together that defines their bond.

Jung Eun Chae highlighted the quiet strength of a 20-year friendship portrayed in the drama—moments of unspoken understanding, shared values, and similar dispositions shaped over time. She noted that these qualities naturally draw the characters to the same place, adding that “the beginning of every story lies in a tragic fate and solidarity,” subtly hinting at how their past continues to shape their present choices.

For Lee Chung Ah, the essence of their relationship is more instinctive. She emphasized that the emotion tying the three together stems from “the desire to protect one another.” Within relationships defined by love and friendship, many emotions coexist—but what has sustained them, she believes, is the simple yet desperate need to keep each other safe. This quiet resolve, rather than grand ideals of justice, is what has supported their bond and guided their decisions.

The production team commented, “The solidarity portrayed by Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah goes beyond reassurance—it will feel raw and even devastating at times. We hope viewers will follow along as the mystery of how the incident from 20 years ago connects to present-day L&J gradually unfolds in the broadcast.”

“Honour” is set to premiere on February 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

