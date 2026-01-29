Ha Seok Jin Joins EXID's Hani In Talks For New Weekend Drama By “Uncontrollably Fond” Writer

Ha Seok Jin may be teaming up with EXID’s Hani for KBS2’s upcoming weekend drama!

On January 29, MyDaily reported that Ha Seok Jin has been cast as the male lead in the drama “Love Is Coming” (literal title).

In response to the report, Ha Seok Jin’s agency stated, “Ha Seok Jin has received an offer to appear in KBS2’s new weekend drama ‘Love Is Coming’ and is currently reviewing it.”

EXID’s Hani is currently in talks to star as the female lead, a side-dish shop owner.

Ha Seok Jin has been offered the role of Kim Moo Jin, the owner-chef of an Italian restaurant. Born with a “diamond spoon” in his mouth, Kim Moo Jin goes to great lengths to hide the fact that he is the restaurant owner’s son—deliberately wearing market clothes, taking buses and subways, and working part-time at the restaurant. He becomes entangled in a subtle romantic dynamic with Han Gyu Rim (Hani), the owner of a side-dish shop at a market.

“Love Is Coming” is a family drama that portrays a fractured yet deeply bonded family—one that may make you wish, at times, they weren’t your own, yet still worry when someone doesn’t come home and end up standing united when a family member is hurt by the outside world.

The drama is written by Lee Kyung Hee of “The Innocent Man” and “Uncontrollably Fond,” and directed by Hong Seok Gu of “Beauty and Mr. Romantic.”

The drama is scheduled to premiere in August as the follow-up to “Recipe for Love.”

Source (1) (2)