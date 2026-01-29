Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young And Lee Chan Won Announced As Hosts Of Hanteo Music Awards 2025

Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young and Lee Chan Won are officially set to host the Hanteo Music Awards (HMA) 2025!

On January 29, the Hanteo Music Awards announced that Tiffany Young and Lee Chan Won will be serving as the MCs for this year’s ceremony.

The Hanteo Music Awards 2025 will be held on February 15 at KSPO Dome. Check out the full lineup here!

In the meantime, watch Tiffany Young in “Reborn Rich” below:

