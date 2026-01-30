BLACKPINK's Rosé To Perform At 2026 Grammy Awards

BLACKPINK’s Rosé will be taking the stage at this year’s Grammys!

On January 29 local time, the Grammy Awards announced that Rosé would be performing at its upcoming ceremony this weekend.

Rosé is nominated for three Grammy Awards this year: “APT.”, her smash hit collab with Bruno Mars, is in the running for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will air live on February 1 starting at 8 p.m. ET.