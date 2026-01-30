Watch: Mimi And Kwon Sung Jun Are Intrigued By Contestants' Various Backgrounds In New Baking Survival Show 'Bake Your Dream' Teaser

MBN’s upcoming baking competition program “Bake Your Dream” has unveiled its lineup of 72 contestants!

On January 30, “Bake Your Dream” revealed the full list of all 72 challengers, dressed in crisp white chef uniforms and wearing confident facial expressions.

“Bake Your Dream” is a baking competition program aimed at selecting the world’s strongest baker. From master artisans representing every region of Korea to world-class pâtissiers and underground bakers with inventive recipes, 72 bakers and pastry chefs from around the world will face off on a level playing field in a supersized global baking and pastry showdown. Lee Da Hee hosts the show, while Oh My Girl’s Mimi, “Culinary Class Wars” winner Kwon Sung Jun, and more appear as panelists.

The 72 contestants’ backgrounds are divided into six different categories—world-competition backgrounds, hotspot bakeries, pâtissiers, overseas returnees, hidden masters, and super rookies—heightening anticipation for the performances of all contestants in the episodes ahead.

The teaser released along with the lineup draws attention by introducing some of the buzz-worthy contestants including “Fine-Dining Baker” Yoon Hwa Young, “Bread-Baking Broadcaster” Lee Hye Sung, and “Top Model-Turned-Bakery CEO” Park Dool Sun.

Check out a teaser below!

“Bake Your Dream” is set to premiere on February 1 at 9:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

While you wait, watch the show’s MC Lee Da Hee in “Love is for Suckers”:

Watch Now

Source (1)