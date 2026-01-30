Chae Jong Hyeop Dishes On Starring Opposite Lee Sung Kyung In New Drama 'In Your Radiant Season'

Chae Jong Hyeop has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “In Your Radiant Season”!

“In Your Radiant Season” is a romance drama about the love story between Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has closed herself off as through trapped in a long winter.

Chae Jong Hyeop will star in the drama as Sunwoo Chan, a talented animator who is hiding deep wounds and pain beneath his bright and cheerful demeanor. When he runs into Song Ha Ran again after seven years, his life takes a turn in an unexpected direction.

When asked why he had chosen to star in “In Your Radiant Season,” Chae Jong Hyeop revealed that it was the drama’s opening line that had made up his mind. “The logline ‘What season of your life are you in right now?’ stayed with me for a long time,” he explained. “The premise of the past and present being completely changed by a single event, along with the way love, growth, and humanity are all captured within it, resonated with me deeply.”

Chae Jong Hyeop summed up the character of Sunwoo Chan as “a character who always looks cheerful on the outside, but is hiding pain underneath.”

“He’s a kind character who grows through his experiences and ultimately tries to help other people as well,” continued the actor. “I’m excited to be able to play this kind of character, but I’m also constantly asking myself how delicately I’ll be able to portray him.”

As for what he’s focusing on the most in his portrayal of Sunwoo Chan, Chae Jong Hyeop shared, “Instead of a character whose cheerfulness and wounds are entirely separate, I’m focusing on a realistic portrayal of his hidden wounds suddenly surfacing at moments in his everyday life.” He added, “I thought that bridging that gap in a natural way was the most important thing.”

When asked to choose three keywords to describe Sunwoo Chan, Chae Jong Hyeop chose “summer vacation,” “free-spirited,” and “pine tree.” He went on to explain, “Although he’s free-spirited and lives his life with the excitement of summer vacation, he’s also a character with the unwavering toughness of a pine tree, which doesn’t change its colors throughout all four seasons.”

Chae Jong Hyeop also expressed confidence in his chemistry with his co-stars, including Lee Sung Kyung.

“My chemistry with the other actors is really great,” he said. “As soon as filming stars, Lee Sung Kyung immediately disappears into her character. Thanks to her energy, I find myself naturally drawn into [the scene] as well.”

Finally, Chae Jong Hyeop concluded by telling viewers, “I hope that you’ll watch the drama while keeping the keywords ‘memory’ and ‘character’ in mind. I hope that ‘In Your Radiant Season’ will be a time for viewers to reflect on their own season of life.”

“In Your Radiant Season” will premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

