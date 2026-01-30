Jin Se Yeon And Park Ki Woong’s Romance Blooms Despite Long-Standing Family Feuds In “Recipe For Love”

The upcoming drama “Recipe for Love” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere tomorrow!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

The newly released stills capture the contrasting charms of Gong Joo Ah (Jin Se Yeon) and Yang Hyun Bin (Park Ki Woong). Gong Joo Ah flashes a confident smile that highlights her prowess as a capable designer, while Yang Hyun Bin gazes off with his signature calm and composed eyes.

A still showing Gong Joo Ah and Yang Hyun Bin seated across from each other teases their reunion. Rising above the tangled history between their families, their modern-day Romeo-and-Juliet love story is expected to serve as the emotional core of the drama.

Meanwhile, other stills depict Han Seong Mi (Yoo Ho Jung), along with Gong Jeong Han (Kim Seung Soo) and Yang Dong Ik (Kim Hyung Muk), glaring at each other as they engage in a tense battle of nerves. Once regarded as the embodiment of the perfect family, Han Seong Mi and Gong Jeong Han’s marriage faces unexpected cracks, raising suspense over what led to this sudden rift. Adding to the tension is the fierce showdown between Gong Jeong Han and Yang Dong Ik over the merchants’ association president election, drawing attention to how their sharp confrontation will shake both families to the core.

“Recipe for Love” will premiere on January 31 at 8 p.m. KST.

