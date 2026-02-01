Jennie, Dex, Choo Sung Hoon, And More Transform Into Secret Agents For 'The Secret Friends Club'

MBC’s upcoming variety show “The Secret Friends Club” has unveiled its main posters!

“The Secret Friends Club” is a new variety show based on the premise of the cast secretly preparing special gifts for someone without revealing their identities. The first cast lineup consists of BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Dex, Choo Sung Hoon, Noh Hong Chul, and Lee Soo Ji.

In the first of two newly released posters, the five cast members sport sunglasses and matching uniforms, giving off a vibe reminiscent of secret agents. Even while attempting to go incognito, they exude an air of confidence, piquing curiosity about their undercover mission.

Meanwhile, the poster’s tagline promises a “chaotic undercover gift-giving operation!”

The second poster has the cast sitting pretty inside a gift box, with Jennie holding up an envelope with their club’s seal. The members’ cheerful smiles hint at the heartwarming mission of the show, as does the tagline: “A gathering of people who know how to give back twice as much as they receive.”

“The Secret Friends Club” will premiere on February 1 at 6:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out a teaser for the new show here!

Source (1)