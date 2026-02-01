KATSEYE To Make 'The Tonight Show' Debut This Week

It’s official: KATSEYE will be making their late-night debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”!

On January 31 local time, the famous U.S. talk show formally announced that KATSEYE would be appearing on the program for the first time later this week.

“The Tonight Show” previously hinted at KATSEYE’s upcoming guest appearance with a video of host Jimmy Fallon eating a raw zucchini—a playful reference to the lyrics of the group’s recent single “Internet Girl.”

KATSEYE will be appearing on the February 4 episode of “The Tonight Show,” which airs at 11:35 p.m. ET.

EYEKONS! @katseyeworld makes their late night debut on February 4th on #FallonTonight! 🚗🎸🏈 pic.twitter.com/GpPXEMK7kw — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) January 31, 2026

In the meantime, check out the video of Jimmy Fallon snacking on a zucchini below: