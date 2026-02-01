Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from December 31, 2025 to January 31, 2026.

Kim Yong Bin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,646,190, marking a 10.16 percent increase in his score since December.

Meanwhile, Park Jeong Min took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,471,261.

DAY6 jumped to third place after seeing an impressive 103.01 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their score to a total of 3,266,826.

Lee Je Hoon ranked fourth for the month with a brand reputation index of 3,118,111, marking a 28.62 percent increase in his score since December.

Finally, Stray Kids came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 3,104,928, marking a 29.29 percent rise in their score since last month.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

