Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Feb 01, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from December 31, 2025 to January 31, 2026.

Kim Yong Bin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,646,190, marking a 10.16 percent increase in his score since December.

Meanwhile, Park Jeong Min took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,471,261.

DAY6 jumped to third place after seeing an impressive 103.01 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their score to a total of 3,266,826.

Lee Je Hoon ranked fourth for the month with a brand reputation index of 3,118,111, marking a 28.62 percent increase in his score since December.

Finally, Stray Kids came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 3,104,928, marking a 29.29 percent rise in their score since last month.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Kim Yong Bin
  2. Park Jeong Min
  3. DAY6
  4. Lee Je Hoon
  5. Stray Kids
  6. Go Youn Jung
  7. Park Seo Joon
  8. Park Ji Hyeon
  9. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  10. Byeon Woo Seok
  11. Mun Ka Young
  12. Han Hye Jin
  13. Lee Jong Suk
  14. Won Ji An
  15. Ji Sung
  16. Kim Hye Yoon
  17. Choi Woo Shik
  18. ENHYPEN
  19. Kim Go Eun
  20. KiiiKiii
  21. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  22. Seo Kang Jun
  23. EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
  24. Kim Se Jeong
  25. Park Seo Jin
  26. Nam Ji Hyun
  27. Shin Sia
  28. Jang Ki Yong
  29. Jung Kyung Ho
  30. Moon Sang Min

Watch Park Jeong Min’s hit film “Harbin” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Lee Je Hoon’s recent drama “Taxi Driver 3” below!

Watch Now

2PM
Byeon Woo Seok
Choi Woo Shik
DAY6
Doh Kyung Soo
ENHYPEN
EXO
Go Youn Jung
Han Hye Jin
Jang Ki Yong
Ji Sung
Jung Kyung Ho
KiiiKiii
Kim Go Eun
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Se Jeong
Kim Yong Bin
Lee Je Hoon
Lee Jong Suk
Lee Junho
Moon Sang Min
Mun Ka Young
Nam Ji Hyun
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hyeon
Park Seo Jin
Park Seo Joon
Seo Kang Jun
Shin Sia
Stray Kids
Won Ji An
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read