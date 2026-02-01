Jin Se Yeon And Park Ki Woong's Relationship Takes Unexpected Turns In 'Recipe For Love'

KBS2’s “Recipe for Love” has previewed the upcoming episode!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

Previously, the drama began with the chance meeting between Gong Joo Ah (Jin Se Yeon) and Yang Hyun Bin (Park Ki Woong).

The newly released stills capture Gong Joo Ah and Yang Hyun Bin’s dangerous confrontation on the beach. Gong Joo Ah wears a serious expression while Yang Hyun Bin raises both hands up in what appears to be a surrender, creating unexpected tension. Viewers are curious to find out what misunderstanding happened between the two and how this situation will affect their future relationship.

Furthermore, additional stills capture the two amidst a completely different atmosphere. Gong Joo Ah is sleeping with a smile on her face while Yang Hyun Bin watches over her. It remains to be found out how the two have come to spend the night together.

Meanwhile, the Gong family will face an unexpected rift. Following Gong Jeong Han’s (Kim Seung Soo) sudden declaration for divorce, Na Sun Hae (Kim Mi Sook) watches over her son and daughter-in-law with a concerned and complicated gaze.

The next episode of “Recipe for Love” airs on February 1 at 8 p.m. KST.

