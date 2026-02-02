AB6IX Confirmed To Make March Comeback

AB6IX is gearing up for their return!

On February 2, AB6IX’s agency BRANDNEW MUSIC confirmed that the members are preparing for a March comeback with a full-length album.

Last year on August 25, AB6IX unveiled their 10th mini album “UPSIDE DOWN” along with the music video for the title track “STUPID.” This comeback will mark AB6IX’s first new studio album in approximately five years.

