BLACKPINK's 'AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST' Becomes Their 4th Official MV To Surpass 1.5 Billion Views

BLACKPINK continues to make impressive YouTube milestones!

According to YG Entertainment, on February 2 at approximately 2:57 a.m. KST, the music video for BLACKPINK’s “AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST” surpassed 1.5 billion views. This means that it took approximately eight years, seven months, 10 days, and eight hours since its release on June 22, 2017.

“AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST” also marks BLACKPINK’s fourth music video to hit the 1.5 billion mark following the group’s music videos for “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” and “BOOMBAYAH” as well as their fifth overall YouTube video to do so, including the dance performance video for “How You Like That.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

BLACKPINK recently wrapped up their world tour, and they’re gearing up for the release of their third mini album “DEADLINE” on February 27 at 2 p.m. KST. Check out teasers here!

